3rd ODI: India Win the Toss, Opt to Field in the Series Decider

West Indies named the same playing XI from the last match.

West Indies won the series opener in Chennai after Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer hit twin centuries to help the visitors register a comfortable 8-wicket win.

But, India cameback strongly in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam to level the series with a comprehensive win by 107 runs. Openers Rohit Sharma smashed a 138-ball 159 while Lokesh Rahul scored 102 to help India set up a daunting total of 387/5, before West Indies were all-out for 280 in 43 overs.