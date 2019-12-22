3rd ODI: India Win the Toss, Opt to Field in the Series Decider
India won the toss and decided to put West Indies to put the third and final ODI of the series at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The three-match series is tied at 1-1.
West Indies named the same playing XI from the last match.
West Indies won the series opener in Chennai after Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer hit twin centuries to help the visitors register a comfortable 8-wicket win.
But, India cameback strongly in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam to level the series with a comprehensive win by 107 runs. Openers Rohit Sharma smashed a 138-ball 159 while Lokesh Rahul scored 102 to help India set up a daunting total of 387/5, before West Indies were all-out for 280 in 43 overs.
Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini .
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell .
