Stats: Virat’s Dominance at 2nd ODI Venue, Rohit Nears a Milestone
After suffering a crushing defeat in Chennai, Team India will look to come out with a better performance on all fronts and level the three-match ODI series when they take on the West Indies in the second game in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
India -- ranked second in ODIs -- will be desperate to avoid a series defeat against a side which is seven spots lower to them. The record of the Men in Blue has been outstanding at home in the last few years and it would be a bit of an embarrassment if they go down against a young Caribbean side.
Here are some stats and figures from previous matches at the Dr.Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium.
Loading...
- India have played eight ODIs at ACA-VDCA Stadium, winning six and losing one (Tied 1). India and West Indies have played three ODIs at the venue, India winning one (by 5 wickets on December 2, 2011) and losing one (by 2 wickets on November 24,2013). The last match contested on October 24, 2018 produced a tie - the scores being India (321/6) and West Indies (321/7)
- Virat Kohli is the top run-getter in ODIs at this venue, aggregating 556 (ave.139.00), including three hundreds and two fifties, in five innings.
- Virat Kohli is the only batsman to hit three centuries in ODIs at this venue - two vs West Indies and one vs Australia.
- Kohli is averaging 100.00 in wins - his aggregate being 300 runs, including two hundreds and a fifty.
- Amit Mishra captured 5 for 18 against New Zealand on October 29, 2016. He remains the only bowler to bag five-wicket haul in ODIs at this venue.
- Ravi Rampaul's figures of 4 for 60 against India on November 24, 2013 are the best by a West indian bowler in ODIs at this venue.
- Ravi Rampaul is the only all-rounder to have posted a fifty-plus and captured two wickets in the same match at this venue - 86 not out and 2 for 62 vs India on 62 on December 2, 2011.
- The top three partnerships in ODIs at this venue have all been for the fourth wicket. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were associated in a partnership of 163 for the fourth wicket against the West Indies on December 2, 2011 - the highest by any pair at this venue.
- Rohit Sharma, with 30 sixes in 25 innings, is the leading six-hitter for India in ODIs.
- Rohit (1268 at 52.83 in 25 innings) needs 32 runs to complete 1,300 runs in ODIs for the first time in a calendar year.