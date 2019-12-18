Stats: Virat’s Dominance at 2nd ODI Venue, Rohit Nears a Milestone

After suffering a crushing defeat in Chennai, Team India will look to come out with a better performance on all fronts and level the three-match ODI series when they take on the West Indies in the second game in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

India -- ranked second in ODIs -- will be desperate to avoid a series defeat against a side which is seven spots lower to them. The record of the Men in Blue has been outstanding at home in the last few years and it would be a bit of an embarrassment if they go down against a young Caribbean side.

Here are some stats and figures from previous matches at the Dr.Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium.