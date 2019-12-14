Stats: Virat’s Solid Command Over Windies in ODIs & More
India will have the advantage when they play West Indies in the first One-day International of the three-match rubber in Chennai on Sunday, seeking a 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against the side from the Caribbean.
Virat Kohli's men have the momentum after winning the T20 series with a splendid batting performance in Mumbai where Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul, who is expected to continue as the opener in the absence of the injured Dhawan, and the captain himself displayed terrific form.
It remains to be seen if the team decides to hand Mayank Agarwal a debut after he was drafted in as replacement for Dhawan. The Karnataka batsman has been in top form in the Tests and has joined the national team after featuring in the Ranji game against Tamil Nadu in Dindigul.
Here’s a look at all the stats involving the players in the two teams ahead of the series-opener.
- India have won nine bilateral series in a row against West Indies in ODIs since January 2007.
- Both West Indies and India have won same number of matches against each other in 130 ODIs - 62. Four matches could not produce results while two ended in tied games.
- Seven matches out of the last ten played between the two teams have been won by big margins by India. West Indies won just one while one each ended in a 'tie' and no-result.
- Both India (Port of Spain on April 27, 1997) and West Indies (May 3, 1997) have one 10-wicket victory to their credit against each other in ODIs
- The top scorer in ODIs involving India and West Indies is India's captain, Virat Kohli - his tally being 2146 runs at an average of 76.64 in 36 matches. His tally of nine hundreds against them is a joint record by a batsman against any team in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar had posted nine hundreds in 71 matches against Australia.
- Among the batsmen with 2000 runs or more in ODIs, Kohli's magnificent average of 60.31 is the highest - his tally being 11,520 in 230 innings, including 43 hundreds and 54 fifties.
- Virender Sehwag is the only double centurion in ODIs involving India and West Indies - 219 off 149 balls at Indore on December 8, 2011. He was captaining the team.
- Desmond Haynes, with 1357 runs at an average of 42.40 in 36 matches, is the top run-scorer for West Indies vs India in ODIs.
- Patrick Patterson's figures of 6 for 29 at Nagpur on December 8, 1987 are the best by a West Indian bowler vs India in ODIs. Vivian Richards had captured six for 41 against India at Feroz Shah Kotla,Delhi on October 23, 1989. Richards remains the only West Indian captain to bag six wickets in an ODI innings.
- Anil Kumble's career-best bowling performance of 6 for 12 in the CAB Jubilee Tournament (Hero Cup) at Kolkata on November 7, 1993 is the best by an Indian bowler vs West Indies in ODIs. His figures are the second best by an Indian bowler behind Stuart Binny's 6 for 4 vs Bangladesh at Dhaka on June 17, 2014.
- Kuldeep Yadav (96 at 23.86 in 53 matches) requires just four matches to complete 100 wickets in ODIs. In case, he achieves the distinction, it would be the quickest by an Indian bowler. Mohammed Shami at present holds a record, having taken 56 ODIs to reach the milestone.