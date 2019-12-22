Not Much to be Disappointed, Very Proud of the Guys: Pollard

Shimron Hetmyer, and Shai Hope got centuries while Nicholas Pooran scored 193 runs at an average of 96.5 in the series. There were also a number of valuable contributions lower down the order from Pollard himself and Jason Holder.

Pollard hailed the batting performances along with the efforts of the likes of Sheldon Cottrell with the ball.

"Lots of exciting talent in our team and we all know what they are capable of. Hetmyer had a good couple of knocks, Pooran and his superb ball striking, Hope and his consistency and the salute guy Cottrell,” said Pollard