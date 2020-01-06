Indore T20: Pressure Mounts on Dhawan as Openers’ Battle Heats Up

Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav were the chosen spinners with Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja missing out. Kohli had taken that call keeping the significant presence of left-handers in the Sri Lankan line-up.

Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson, who has been warming the bench series after series, are likely to sit out again.

India are being experimental ahead of the World Cup in October-November but the management has so far not given an opportunity to Pandey and Samson.

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's comeback after four months was highly anticipated in Guwahati but rain and subsequent wet outfield played spoilsport. He is certain to get game time on Tuesday with clear weather predicted in Indore.

The Holkar Stadium has hosted only one T20 International so far and the visiting team happened to be Sri Lanka.

It was a high-scoring game in December 2017 with Rohit smashing 118 off 43 balls and Rahul fetching 89 off 49 as India went on to make 260 for five in 20 overs. The hosts eventually won the game by 88 runs.

All-rounder Angelo Mathews, one of Sri Lanka's most experienced players alongside skipper Lasith Malinga, did not find a place in the playing XI in Guwahati with the visitors also going for three specialist pacers and two spinners. It remains to be seen if Mathews makes the team on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka, who have not won a bilateral series against India across formats for more than 10 years now, will have to produce a special performance to upstage the domineering hosts.