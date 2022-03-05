1st Test: Jadeja Scores Unbeaten 175 & Picks a Wicket as SL Trail India by 466

The second session began with Jayant Yadav trying to defend on the front foot but was undone by Vishwa Fernando getting to move the ball away from him and nicked to first slip. Jadeja, continuing on from unbeaten 102 at lunch, was lucky in a pull escaping the stumps for a boundary off Fernando.

Fernando came further under attack from Jadeja as the left-hander took successive boundaries through the off-side. Jadeja then went after Lasith Embuldeniya, dancing down the pitch to hit a six down the ground followed by sweeping twice for back-to-back fours to take India's total past 500.

Jadeja took down part-time spinner Dhananjaya de Silva for a pulled four through mid-wicket and a lofted six over long-off to bring up his first 150 in Test cricket and also raise half-century of his partnership with Mohammed Shami.

Shami eventually got off the mark on the 15th ball and even got a boundary as Jadeja continued to move on with ease, going past Kapil Dev's 163 against the same opposition, to record the highest score by an Indian batter at seven in Tests. Shami then brought up the century stand to make a hat-trick of three 100-plus partnerships by the Indian lower order.