1st Test: Jadeja Scores Unbeaten 175 & Picks a Wicket as SL Trail India by 466
India lead Sri Lanka by 466 runs at the end of Day 2 of the Mohali Test.
Riding on Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 175, India extended their stronghold over Sri Lanka in the Mohali Test as the visitors ended Day 2 at 108/4, trailing India by 466 runs.
After declaring at 574/8 in 129.2 overs, Rohit Sharma's team picked four Sri Lankan wickets in the final session to put the visitors on the backfoot.
Sri Lanka got off to a steady start as Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne got 48 runs in the first 18 overs. India used four bowlers within the first ten overs but didn't get much help from the pitch. Ravichandran Ashwin's introduction made things tough for Thirimanne and eventually, the off-spinner enticed him into defending forward and beat the inner edge to trap the batter plumb lbw.
Karunaratne managed to survive a testing over from Mohammed Shami but Ravindra Jadeja, who got some turn and created chances for lbw shouts, struck with his second ball of the day, trapping the Sri Lankan skipper with a spinning-in delivery and hit his bat plumb in front of the stumps, while he was trying to sweep.
Pathum Nissanka and Angelo Mathews looked confident at the crease after hitting some boundaries. But Jasprit Bumrah separated the duo, cleaning up Nissanka through the gate, only to realise that it was a no-ball. Bumrah finally got a wicket when he trapped a shuffling Mathews lbw, rapping him on the back pad.
Ashwin then came back for another spell and was rewarded with the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva on the very first ball. De Silva shuffled across to slog-sweep to a very full delivery on off-stump and was struck plumb in front of stumps.
Jadeja had beaten Charith Asalanka on the inside edge and was successful in lbw appeal. But Asalanka got to reverse the decision as the video review showed the ball missing the stumps. Asalanka and Nissanka then ensured that Sri Lanka reached stumps with no further loss of wickets.
Jadeja Starred in Indian Innings
Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja smashed a career-best unbeaten 175 to help India score 574/8 in 129.2 overs before Rohit Sharma declared the innings at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium.
Jadeja began the day by raising his half-century with a back-foot drive slapped through covers for a boundary off Suranga Lakmal. Whenever Sri Lanka bowlers gave width, Jadeja was quick to pounce on them and send the ball to the boundary rope. When Sri Lanka tried to shift from width to straight lines, it was all too straight for Jadeja to easily swat through the leg-side.
Ravichandran Ashwin, on the other hand, took his time before he got going with boundaries through point and cover off Vishwa Fernando. Jadeja and Ashwin were in cruise mode, unperturbed by a Sri Lanka bowling attack which won't have the services of Lahiru Kumara for the rest of the match. Ashwin continued to drive with finesse and reached his 12th Test fifty with a single through cover.
Jadeja and Ashwin put 130 runs for the seventh wicket to take India past 450. After pulling Lakmal through mid-wicket, Ashwin tried to pull again. But Lakmal, coming from around the wicket, cramped him for room and the ball took a faint top-edge to keeper Niroshan Dickwella.
In the next over, Jadeja brought up his second Test century with a single through cover. It was quite ironic that Jadeja, who was nicknamed 'rockstar' by leg-spin great Shane Warne during the inaugural season of IPL in 2008, completed his Test hundred a day after the legendary cricketer's demise.
An over later, lunch was declared with India still in a position of ascendancy and Sri Lanka staring at another session of toil under the sun. Post-lunch, Jadeja piled more misery on Sri Lanka till declaration arrived with an early tea break.
The second session began with Jayant Yadav trying to defend on the front foot but was undone by Vishwa Fernando getting to move the ball away from him and nicked to first slip. Jadeja, continuing on from unbeaten 102 at lunch, was lucky in a pull escaping the stumps for a boundary off Fernando.
Fernando came further under attack from Jadeja as the left-hander took successive boundaries through the off-side. Jadeja then went after Lasith Embuldeniya, dancing down the pitch to hit a six down the ground followed by sweeping twice for back-to-back fours to take India's total past 500.
Jadeja took down part-time spinner Dhananjaya de Silva for a pulled four through mid-wicket and a lofted six over long-off to bring up his first 150 in Test cricket and also raise half-century of his partnership with Mohammed Shami.
Shami eventually got off the mark on the 15th ball and even got a boundary as Jadeja continued to move on with ease, going past Kapil Dev's 163 against the same opposition, to record the highest score by an Indian batter at seven in Tests. Shami then brought up the century stand to make a hat-trick of three 100-plus partnerships by the Indian lower order.
(With inputs from IANS)
