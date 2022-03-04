India vs SL 1st Test: India Elect to Bat First in Virat's 100th Test
Virat Kohli is playing his landmark 100th Test for India.
Rohit Sharma has won the toss in his first match as India's full-time Test captain and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in Mohali.
"We are playing three spinners and two seamers," says Rohit Sharma at the toss when asked about his squad as the line-up includes Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, apart from the skipper himself.
This match marks Virat Kohli's 100th match in Test cricket, making him the 12th Indian and 71st cricketer to achieve the landmark.
'Similar Indian conditions, so it's important for us to put runs on the board and take it from there. It is a huge honour to be captaining India and be part of the list. It is something I never dreamt of. It has been quite buzzing. We know it is a special occasion. Not many people go on to play 100 Tests, and Virat has been looking forward to this game,' said Rohit Sharma at the toss.
Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said his team is going into their 300th Test with three pacers and two spinners. "We wanted to bat first as well. We are playing three seamers, but it is a good wicket to bat on. We have played 300 Tests but we never won in India. We have a good team, with the senior and junior combinations and we are prepared."
It is also Kohli's first appearance in Tests since leaving the captaincy after India lost 2-1 to South Africa in January. Though his returns with the bat (no century since November 2019) have invited concern and criticism in equal measure, there is no questioning that Kohli has been the backbone for India's batting for a very long time.
Kohli had a low-key Test debut in June 2011 against the West Indies in the backdrop of his stunning white-ball game, but his desire to succeed and strive hard for excellence in the longest format of the game has resulted in him amassing 7962 runs in 99 matches at an average of 50.39, including seven double centuries.
Playing XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain) and Mohammed Shami.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya and Vishwa Fernando.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.