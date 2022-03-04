India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match: Time & How to Watch Live Stream
Second test match between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played from 12 to 16 March 2022.
After a victorious T20 series, India is all set to play against Sri Lanka in the first match of two-match India vs Sri Lanka test series on Friday, 04 March 2022.
Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team in the series, and Sri Lanka will be led by Dimuth Karunaratne.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match.
IND vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match Time
IND vs SL first test match is scheduled to be played at 09:30 am on Indian Standard Time (IST) on Wednesday, 03 March.
How and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match live stream?
IND vs SL 1st Test match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network TV channels.
The first test match of India vs Sri Lanka test series will be live streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
You can also follow the updates of India vs Sri Lanka Test match on The Quint.
IND vs SL Test Match Venue: IND vs SL first test match is being played at Punjab Cricket Association Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh.
