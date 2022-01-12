Kohli & Pujara Take India to Stumps After Bumrah's 5-fer Gives India 13-Run Lead

Bavuma got a reprieve at 17 as the outer edge on an attempted cut off Shardul Thakur was dropped by Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip. For the catch, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had dived as well but neither of them took the chance. Add to it, the ball hit the helmet behind Pant, giving South Africa five penalty runs.



Bavuma hit excellent off-side boundaries off Thakur and Shami to keep the run-rate moving. But on the very next ball, Shami broke the 47-run partnership as Bavuma tried to defend but the outer edge flew to Kohli diving to his left at second slip.



Two balls later, Shami had another wicket to his name as Kyle Verreynne poked at one outside the off-stump and Pant grabbed the catch diving to his left. Marco Jansen struggled against the short-ball barrage from Bumrah before seeing his off-stump sent on a cartwheel ride at the stroke of tea.



Bumrah took his fourth wicket of the innings, getting one to nip into Petersen, forcing the batter to play at it but the extra bounce took the shoulder edge to Pujara at first slip. Rabada threatened to reduce the deficit but holed out to Bumrah at long-off off Thakur. Bumrah completed his second five-wicket haul against South Africa by getting a leading edge off Lungi Ngidi to Ashwin at extra cover.



Earlier, Bumrah gave India an excellent start on the second ball of the day as Aiden Markram shouldered arms to a good length delivery coming in sharply from outside off and hit the top of off-stump.



Nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj looked fluent while striking boundaries off Bumrah and Shami. He and Petersen managed to defy the Indian bowling attack by adding 28 runs for the third wicket till Yadav downed Maharaj's middle stump with a scrambled seam delivery going through the gate.



After drinks break, Petersen began to get a move on, slashing Thakur through covers before surviving an lbw appeal on the very next ball. Petersen was elegant in driving Yadav through point before punching through the same area in the pacer's next over. Petersen played the shot of the morning, slashing Thakur over third man and then flicked off pads through mid-wicket.



Against Ashwin, Petersen brought out the reverse sweep to keep the run-flow going. He then signed off from the session by punching Bumrah through point, where Mayank Agarwal made contact with the boundary hoarding while sliding.



Post that, the duo's association ran to 67 runs until Shami and Bumrah brought India back into the match, eventually taking the lead and then stretching the lead to 70.



Brief scores: India 223 in 77.3 overs and 57/2 in 17 overs (Virat Kohli 79, KL Rahul 10; Kagiso Rabada 4/73) lead South Africa 210 all out in 76.3 overs (Keegan Petersen 72, Temba Bavuma 28; Jasprit Bumrah 5/42, Mohammed Shami 2/39) by 70 runs

(With IANS Inputs)