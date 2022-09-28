India vs SA T20Is: Ashwin, Chahar, Pant & Arshdeep Play as India Elect to Bowl

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field first in the T20I series-opener against South Africa being played at Thiruvananthapuram.

The hosts rested Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for this series while Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the game by the BCCI's medical team.

"Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was then ruled out of the first game," the board said in a statement.