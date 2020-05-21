The last of India’s international cricket matches before the COVID lockdown was against South Africa and it looks like the Indian team is set to (re)start from where things were left off, as a T20I series between the two teams has reportedly been agreed upon.According to ESPNCricinfo BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and South Africa’s new Director of Cricket Graeme Smith made the final decision over a teleconference on Wednesday. However, a final call will be made only once Government clearances have been provided.A three-match T20I series has been agreed upon, to be played in the month of August which makes it most likely both team’s first series since the covid-19 outbreak.South Africa and India are both currently struggling with the constantly growing number of coronavirus cases with the African nation seeing 18,003 cases while India’s numbers have crossed 1.10 lakh.(More to follow) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.