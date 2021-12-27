India vs South Africa: Rain Delays Start of Play on Day 2 in Boxing Day Test

On day one of the Boxing Day Test, a sublime hundred by KL Rahul, his fifth Test century outside Asia, along with a half-century from Mayank Agarwal helped India dominate day one play on Sunday.



At stumps, India were 272/3 in 90 overs with Rahul (batting 122) and Ajinkya Rahane (batting 40) at the crease on a day which totally belonged to the tourists' batters. For the hosts, Lungi Ngidi was the only wicket-taker with 3/45 in 17 overs.



Electing to bat first on a semi-lively pitch, India made the most of a South Africa attack which was lacklustre in the start but got into the groove as the day progressed. The day, though, belonged to Rahul, who was assertive in doing what was needed of him as an opener: leaving balls outside the off-stump, not being rattled by short-ball examination, creaming the drives and showing patience on an excellent day for his side.



Rahul, the Test vice-captain, stitched partnerships on a consistent basis while carrying his bat through the day: 117 with Agarwal, who made 60, for India's first century opening stand since 2010 before putting 82 and 73 runs with Virat Kohli (35) and Rahane respectively.



Brief Scores: India 272/3 in 90 overs (KL Rahul 122 not out, Mayank Agarwal 60; Lungi Ngidi 3/45) vs South Africa.

(With IANS Inputs)