KL Rahul & Mayank Agarwal Get Fifties; India Take Tea at 157/2

After making the morning session all about the opening partnership, India’s KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal continued with their merry ways after Lunch, putting on a century stand. It was only the third for India in South Africa.

Soon after the start of the post lunch session, Mayank completed his fifty, driving majestically through the covers of Marco Jansen for a boundary. Mayank then kept things solid at his end while Rahul kept the scorers busy, not allowing the bowlers to settle into a rhythm after they had had a wayward first session.

However, just as the stand threatened to go really big, Lungi Ngidi got the breakthrough close to the halfway mark in the session, trapping Mayank LBW with a sharp inswinger. SA once again went for the review and got the on-field decision successfully overturned as Mayank walked back for 60.

In came Cheteshwar Pujara and off he went, troubled by Ngidi, who caught his glove and forward short leg completed a brilliant catch diving forward. Pujara was gone for a rare duck off the first ball, which allowed SA to claw their way back a bit.

Virat Kohli let the hat-trick ball go harmlessly outside the off stump before getting his act together with his vice-captain.

Soon after, Rahul completed his half century and was looking solid after having seen off the new ball and waited it out for the surface to ease out, and the sun to finally come out.

While Rahul continued to score slowly, Kohli too followed suit, giving the bowlers nothing, and playing patiently. The captain and vice-captain played with soft hands when defending and dispatching the half-volleys with great aplomb whenever the opportunity arose on either side of the wicket.

The duo added 40 and thwarted the South African bowlers ahead of Tea keeping India’s noses ahead in the contest on the opening day.