KL Rahul Century Lifts Dominant India to 272/3 on Day 1 vs SA in Boxing Day Test
Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for a rare first ball duck by Lungi Ngidi.
Indian vice-captain KL Rahul took his celebrations from Christmas to the field of play, starting off the Boxing Day Test against South Africa with a sublime century, helping his side take control of proceedings on Sunday.
Rahul showed his class yet again as he played time and closed out one end on his own against a South African attack that failed to trouble the visitors much. Along with Rahul, his Karnataka teammate Mayank Agarwal got a fifty of his own too. India finished Day 1 with the score at 272/3 with Rahul unbeaten on 122 off 248 deliveries and Ajinkya Rahane looking good on for 40 off 80 balls.
South Africa were well and truly under pressure after the opening day of the Boxing Day Test.
India won the toss and Virat Kohli opted to bat first on a slightly overcast morning with Ajinkya Rahane holding down his berth in the playing XI, as both Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari warmed the bench. Shardul Thakur took up the all-rounder’s spot with Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami accompanying Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin in the bowling department.
South Africa, who had last played a Test in June, were in for a long day at work as India’s batters looked at ease, and scored at a good rate throughout the day.
The inexperienced attack were wayward to start with allowing Rahul and Mayank to settle in without too much to worry about. While Rahul dropped anchor, Mayank was the aggressor in the morning session, welcoming debutant Marco Jansen with three boundaries in his first over.
Mayank played well on both sides of the wicket, survived a dropped chance as well and looked very much at ease, exactly three years since the day he debuted in Tests in Melbourne. The openers scored at almost three runs an over in the morning, keeping SA at bay, and causing a few eyebrows to be raised in the home dugout. India took lunch with the score at 83/0 after the perfect start to the Test.
In the afternoon, Mayank and Rahul continued in their merry ways, not giving much in terms of chances but were not taking it easy either as the bowlers had the odd probing delivery, catching the edge or causing a LBW appeal.
Mayank completed his fifty with a crisp shot of Jansen for four before as the openers completed only the third century stand for India in South Africa in Tests. And just as they threatened to take it away, Lungi Ngidi struck, removing Mayank for 60 trapped LBW and needing a DRS decision to go their way before sending Cheteshwar Pujara back to the hut for a first ball duck.
Virat Kohli let the hat-trick ball go harmlessly outside the off stump before getting his act together with his vice-captain.
Kohli and Rahul held forte and looked good – both fluent and setting themselves up for a big partnership to further hurt the Proteas. Soon after, Rahul completed his half century, solid after having seen off the new ball.
While Rahul continued to score slowly, Kohli too followed suit, giving the bowlers nothing, and playing patiently. The duo put on 40, defending and dispatching the half-volleys with great aplomb whenever the opportunity arose as India went into Tea after seeing off one worrying phase in the afternoon.
In the final session, Kohli and Rahul started well again much to the worry of the hosts. But just Kohli was looking to bring out a few big strokes, he became Ngidi’s third wicket.
The Indian captain went chasing for the big booming drive outside off stump, well away from the body and was caught in the slips for 35.
In walked Ajinkya Rahane, who is under pressure, but looked assured from the get-go. Rahul at the other end was nearing a century and not in any frame of mind to try something extravagant.
Rahane at the other end was growing in confidence as the strokes were coming off the middle of the willow and the lacklustre Proteas bowling was making it that tad bit easier. Soon enough Rahane hit his stride and the poor form seemed like a long while ago.
With the second new ball around the corner, Rahul completed his century, steering Keshav Maharaj away through point for a boundary. This was his seventh Test hundred and he’s got them in six different countries, with one coming in India.
Rahul at no point tried to force the scoring rate while Rahane was quickly bringing the drives and pulls out of the closet, further putting pressure on SA’s bowlers, who were hoping for the day to end quickly.
The former vice-captain and current vice-captain kept the hosts at bay, not trying anything out of the ordinary but getting through the remainder of the day, playing some solid cricket.
South Africa’s bowlers looked tired by the time stumps were called and will hope to turn things around on Day 2.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.