India vs SA 1st Test, Day 3: Bumrah Packs Off Elgar, India Bowled Out For 327

After India started the day on their overnight score of 272/3, the batters could only add 55 runs to the tally as they lost seven wickets quickly in the morning session.

KL Rahul (123 off 260) and Ajinkya Rahane (48 off 102) were the top-scorers for India while Lungi Ngidi (6/71) and Kagiso Rabada (3/72) were the main wicket-takers for the Proteas.

Earlier, the second day of the ongoing Test was washed out without a ball being bowled on Monday.

Brief scores: India 1st Innings 327 in 105.3 overs (KL Rahul 123 off 260, Ajinkya Rahane 48 off 102; Lungi Ngidi 6/71, Kagiso Rabada 3/72) vs South Africa.