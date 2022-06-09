India vs SA 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan Out on 76, India Cross 140
Latest updates from the 1st T20I between India and South Africa.
India have been given the most perfect of starts in the T20I series-opener against South Africa with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan taking the team to 51/0 after the first six over of the match, after Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Gaikwad though ended up becoming the first wicket of the day, out to Wayne Parnell in the seventh over on a 15-ball 23. Ishan was then joined by Shreyas Iyer and he smashed Tabraiz Shamsi for a six in the eighth over while Keshav Maharaj went for 15 runs in the 10th over as India were 102/1 at the halfway mark.
Ishan continued his charge, scoring 20 runs in the 13th over before Maharaj got his revenge. In fact, Kishan was given out twice in the over. On the fifth delivery, he was given out lbw but immediately asked for a review which showed a thick inside edge. The very next delivery though, saw Ishan caught by Stubbs. Out on 76 off 48.
South Africa Won The Toss
After winning the toss, Bavuma said middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs will make his international debut as Aiden Markram tested positive for Covid-19 and is not participating in the match. Bavuma added that in the playing eleven, there are two pace all-rounders in Dwaine Pretorius and Wayne Parnell with Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi completing the bowling line-up.
"We played a practice game here a couple of days ago, so that the wicket got better to bat on. It was a bit slow and stopping at the beginning, hopefully we can exploit that and restrict them to a decent score and chase it down. It is an important series as we haven't been together as a group since the World Cup, it is a preparation for the World Cup coming up in Australia. For us it is about to build momentum and build confidence going ahead," said Bavuma.
India skipper Rishabh Pant, making his captaincy debut in international cricket at his home ground, said he didn't mind batting first and confirmed that Ishan Kishan will open alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad with Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik returning to the T20I side after a long time.
"But if I had won the toss I would have bowled first. It is one of the proudest moments in my cricketing career so far. Because a Delhi boy getting that (captaincy) honour at Delhi is a huge thing for me. Thanks to everyone for giving me this opportunity. We know our XI but at the same time we are giving different roles to players and see how they cope with that going forward," stated Pant.
Playing XIs
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.