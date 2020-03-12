India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Match Called off Due to Rain

Heavy rain had also lashed the hill town just after the two teams' practice sessions on Wednesday, forcing the organisers to cover the entire playing area.

If that was not enough, it rained the entire night on the eve of the match. It was overcast for major part of the day and heavens opened up just before the start. It rained on and off after that, forcing the toss to be delayed and bringing ground staffinto action.

The rain was not that heavy but was enough for water to accumulate, forcing organisers to press three super-soppers into action. But despite working tirelessly, the ground staff failed to clear the ground, forcing the on-field umpires to call off the match.