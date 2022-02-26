India vs SL 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka 76/3 After 11 Overs
India lead the three-match T20I series 1-0.
India's bowlers are in command against Sri Lanka's batters in the second T20I at Dharamsala with the visitors reaching 71/2 after 10 overs.
Earlier, Rohit Sharma had won the toss and elected to bowl first. India, who lead the three-match series 1-0, are playing an unchanged XI.
Sri Lankan openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Pathum Nissanka strung a 67-run partnership which was ended in the ninth over when Gunathilaka took on Ravindra Jadeja. He hit the all-rounder for a six, four and a six off the first three deliveries before Jadeja picked the first wicket of the match. Gunathilaka caught by Venkatesh Iyer on 38, off 29 deliveries.
Charith Asalanka was the new man in and he lasted all of five deliveries before becoming Yuzvendra Chahal's first wicket of the match, in the very next over.
Sri Lanka were 71/2 after 10 overs.
Indian bowlers continued the wicket-taking run, Harshal Patel picking the wicket of Kamil Mishara on the last ball of the 11th over. Shreyas Iyer with the catch as Mishara got out on a 4-ball-1.
India Won The Toss, Elected to Bowl
"We are going to bowl first, just want to have a score in front of us. It's going to get colder as the game goes on. Same team for us. The changes don't depend on win or loss. It's just about what the team wants," Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had said at the toss.
"We also have to look at niggles/injuries. We also have to take care of the guys. So the changes don't depend on the result. If we feel the need to change we will change," he added.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka made two changes in their playing XI.
"We would have bowled as well because the pitch was under the covers. The openers and the top-order need to fire. Two changes. Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay are out. Binura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka in," said Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka at the toss.
Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (w), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
