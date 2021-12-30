Day 5, India vs SA: India's Bowlers Set Up Big 113-Run Win in Centurion
Catch all the live updates from the final day of the Centurion Test between India and South Africa.
India’s pacers continued their good work with the ball on Day 5 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa as they set up a big win to start off the three-match series. India won the opening Test by 113 runs at the SuperSport Park in Centurion and take a 1-0 lead in the series.
While the pacers took most of the wickets for India, R Ashwin picked the final two off consecutive deliveries in the second over of the second session of the final day. Ashwin dismissed Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi while Mohammed Shami sent back Marco Jansen post Lunch to put the seal on the win.
India started Day 5 needing 6 wickets to win while South Africa hoped that Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock would be among those who drop the anchor.
South Africa started the final day needing 211 runs to win the Test with six wickets in hand. Captain Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma were off to a quick start adding 36 quick runs in the first phase of play.
Elgar was afforded a chance also as Mohammed Shami dropped a caught and bowled chance on his follow through. Elgar had been the more aggressive batter in the first hour of the day, giving Kohli’s bowlers a fair amount to think about.
However, Bumrah, as he does so often, got one to beat the captain and trapped him LBW for 77. Elgar took the review, but to no effect as India celebrated.
Quinton de Kock then joined Bavuma, and the two experienced pros looked good, scoring at good speed in their sixth wicket stand. The southpaw added 21 off his own in a 31-run stand before Siraj had him chopping it on to the stumps while looking to play him away through the off side.
A disappointed de Kock walked off as India smelt victory and needed four more wickets to get the result they desired.
Off the next over, Shami struck, picking his second in the innings as he took the edge of Wiaan Mulder (1) and Rishabh Pant made no mistake with a regulation catch.
After that Bavuma and Marco Jansen played out the remaining half hour of the morning session watchfully, taking Lunch with three wickets in hand and 123 runs still needed for a South African win.
After Lunch, Jansen smashed a couple of crisp boundaries before Shami knocked him over and R Ashwin picked his first wickets of the game when he dismissed Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi off consecutive deliveries in the second over of the session.
Bavuma remained unbeaten 35 off 80 deliveries.
Recap
South Africa are 211 runs short of the target of 305 and will have to bat out of their skins if they want to save the Test. The captain was unbeaten on 52 at stumps on the fourth day.
The weather has played a big part in the Test, washing out all of Day 2 and is expected to affect the final day of the game as well. According to Accuweather, there's a 65% chance of precipitation during the afternoon on Day 5 of the Test with two hours of rain predicted. Furthermore, there's a 39% chance of a thunderstorm.
India’s pacers have been in fine form this Test and the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will want to knock over the Proteas quickly because the rain threat in the afternoon could eventually push the game towards a draw. Bumrah has picked two wickets so far while both Siraj and Shami have one each.
India had scored 327 in the first innings with KL Rahul getting a century before South Africa were rolled over for 197. India added 174 in the second innings, stretching their lead to 304.
Interestingly, no team has chased down a score in excess of 250 at Centurion in the fourth innings and India have only lost once defending 300 plus, losing to Australia in Perth in 1977.
