Day 5, India vs SA: India's Bowlers Set Up Big 113-Run Win in Centurion

South Africa started the final day needing 211 runs to win the Test with six wickets in hand. Captain Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma were off to a quick start adding 36 quick runs in the first phase of play.

Elgar was afforded a chance also as Mohammed Shami dropped a caught and bowled chance on his follow through. Elgar had been the more aggressive batter in the first hour of the day, giving Kohli’s bowlers a fair amount to think about.

However, Bumrah, as he does so often, got one to beat the captain and trapped him LBW for 77. Elgar took the review, but to no effect as India celebrated.

Quinton de Kock then joined Bavuma, and the two experienced pros looked good, scoring at good speed in their sixth wicket stand. The southpaw added 21 off his own in a 31-run stand before Siraj had him chopping it on to the stumps while looking to play him away through the off side.

A disappointed de Kock walked off as India smelt victory and needed four more wickets to get the result they desired.

Off the next over, Shami struck, picking his second in the innings as he took the edge of Wiaan Mulder (1) and Rishabh Pant made no mistake with a regulation catch.

After that Bavuma and Marco Jansen played out the remaining half hour of the morning session watchfully, taking Lunch with three wickets in hand and 123 runs still needed for a South African win.

After Lunch, Jansen smashed a couple of crisp boundaries before Shami knocked him over and R Ashwin picked his first wickets of the game when he dismissed Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi off consecutive deliveries in the second over of the session.

Bavuma remained unbeaten 35 off 80 deliveries.