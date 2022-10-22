T20 World Cup: Toss Does Become a Little Important, Says Rohit on Rain Threat

Though Sharma said his team would be ready for a full match on Sunday, he remarked that they will also be fully prepared for a truncated match scenario.

"If the situation demands that it's a shorter game, we will be ready for that, as well. A lot of the guys have played such kinds of games before, and they know how to manage themselves in a situation like that where you are getting ready for a 40-over game and then suddenly it's a 20-over game for both sides, 10 overs each or five overs each.

"Luckily, we played one game in India against Australia (at Nagpur in September) which was an eight-over game. I think in terms of where the guys stand, I don't think it's going to make much of a different, but we just certainly need to come here very well prepared and thinking that it's going to be a 40-over game."

With rain as a threat in Sunday's match, it does bring a change in the narrative about the match-ups as conditions change. Sharma admitted that his choices of match-ups are a mix of both specific decisions and instinctive decision making.

"We've been going through a lot of numbers all these days about how people have been successful in Australia. Although it's a different time, not a lot of cricket has been played during this month in Australia, but it was important for us to get some kind of data around what happens in October-November in Australia and what are the kind of people who have been successful here.