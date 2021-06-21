Day 4, WTC Final: Waiting Game On Courtesy Wet Weather

India bowled with discipline but just didn’t have the rewards to show for it until Ravi Ashwin had Latham chipping a dolly to cover and Ishant Sharma had a lucky break in the form of Conway. Jasprit Bumrah had an off-colour outing, by his lofty standards, and would look to make amends today, given weather permits.



Earlier, India were bundled out for 217 with Kyle Jamieson the wrecker-in-chief as he pocketed his fifth five-wicket haul in merely 15 innings. The lanky quick is enjoying a game of table tennis as the rain Gods test the patience of millions of cricket fans.