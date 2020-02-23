1st Test: New Zealand Thrash India by 10 Wickets to Take 1-0 Lead
It took New Zealand less than two hours on Day 4 of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington to wrap up things against India as the hosts beat India by 10 wickets to take 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.
With this win against India, New Zealand registered their 100th win in the history of Test cricket.
Both sides now head to Christchurch for the final Test match of the series, starting 29 February.
It was no different story for the Indian contingent on Day 4 as they lost both their overnight batsmen - Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari - within the first hour of play at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday.
India were still trailing New Zealand by 39 runs at the start of the fourth day of the Wellington Test. But after a good first over, both Rahane and Vihari were sent packing by Boult and Southee in successive overs - within the span of 8 deliveries.
Rahane was the first one to depart for a 75-ball 29 after he gave keeper Watling a regulation catch off Boult. In the very next over, Vihari was sent packing, with his off-stump rattled off an inside edge off Southee. He was dismissed for his overnight score of 15.
Adding to India’s misery, Ravichandran Ashwin (4) also couldn’t extend his stay at the crease. The spinner was adjudged LBW for by Southee to leave Rishabh Pant with the tail to save the match for India.
Coming out to bat, the hosts completed the formalities in 9 balls with all 10 wickets intact.