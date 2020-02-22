India vs NZ 1st Test Day 2: Kiwis Lose 1st Wicket as Latham Falls
Veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma earned India a breakthrough right at the start of the post-lunch session as he sent back in-form Tom Latham on 11 after the southpaw edged one down the leg side to ‘keeper Rishabh Pant.
Latham and Tom Blundell had played out the eight overs before lunch on a cautious note to help New Zealand leave field at the end of the first session in driver’s seat. Their bowlers, led by Kyle Kamieson and Tim Southee continued their stellar show as India were skittled out for a below-par 165 in their first innings.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had joined Blundell out in the middle.
At the end of the 18th over, New Zealand were at 37/1.
Earlier, New Zealand bowlers carried on from where they had left on Day 1 as the Indian innings came to a sorry end after they resumed play at their overnight score of 122/5. Rain had interrupted play at the end of the tea session on Day 1 and not a single ball was bowled in the final session on Friday.
Ajinkya Rahane ended as the highest run scorer for India with 46 off 138 deliveries. He did manage to stitch a 31-run stand for the sixth wicket with Rishabh Pant, but a terrible mix-up saw the later end up short of his crease for the first wicket to fall on Day 2. Pant was in good nick and had also struck a six but the premature end to his innings meant India were reeling at 132/6 at one stage.
Southee then cleaned up Ravichandran Ashwin with a peach of a delivery, quite similar to how he had got rid of Prithvi Shaw on the opening day, before Rahane edged one behind to head back with the score at 143/8. That, however, triggered the pinch-hitter in Shami to go after the bowling and he smashed three boundaries for his 20-ball 21 to help the visitors go past the 150-run mark.
Test debutant Kyle Jamieson, who had picked up three wickets on the opening day, then got into the act to remove Ishant Sharma before Southee notched his fourth wicket of the innings to clean up the Indian tail.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )