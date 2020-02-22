India vs NZ 1st Test Day 2: Kiwis Lose 1st Wicket as Latham Falls

Veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma earned India a breakthrough right at the start of the post-lunch session as he sent back in-form Tom Latham on 11 after the southpaw edged one down the leg side to ‘keeper Rishabh Pant.

Latham and Tom Blundell had played out the eight overs before lunch on a cautious note to help New Zealand leave field at the end of the first session in driver’s seat. Their bowlers, led by Kyle Kamieson and Tim Southee continued their stellar show as India were skittled out for a below-par 165 in their first innings.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had joined Blundell out in the middle.

At the end of the 18th over, New Zealand were at 37/1.