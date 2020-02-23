Wellington Test: Rahane, Vihari Fight as India End Day 3 at 144/4

The bowler on both the occasion was Boult, who successfully took over the job of tormenting the Indian batsmen from Tim Southee (1/41 in 15 overs) and Kyle Jamieson (0/33 in 17 overs). It was a top-class seam and swing bowling show on a third day pitch, which still had something for fast bowlers.

Boult bowled with a lot of fire as he exposed Prithvi Shaw's (14 off 30 balls) poor technique, laying a trap for the opener.

A short ball hurried the flamboyant Mumbaikar, whose huge back-lift became his undoing. By the time the ball grew big on him, he was fending it awkwardly with a closed bat and at the short square-leg Tom Latham was waiting gleefully for that chance.