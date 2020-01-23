Stats: India’s Only T20 Win in NZ Has Come at Series-Opener Venue

As Indian skipper Virat Kohli gets set to make his T20I debut in New Zealand, the Kiwis have little more than their 3-1 win-loss record over the visitors to hold as a positive as they go into the 5-match T20I series starting Friday.

Kane Williamson is fielding a severely depleted side with star pacer Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson ruled out of all fixtures due to injuries. India too are without the services of Shikhar Dhawan, who injured his shoulder last week, but that may just prove to be more of a solution for the team as it frees up a batting slot for Virat to test players ahead of the big World Cup later this year.