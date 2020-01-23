Stats: India’s Only T20 Win in NZ Has Come at Series-Opener Venue
As Indian skipper Virat Kohli gets set to make his T20I debut in New Zealand, the Kiwis have little more than their 3-1 win-loss record over the visitors to hold as a positive as they go into the 5-match T20I series starting Friday.
Kane Williamson is fielding a severely depleted side with star pacer Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson ruled out of all fixtures due to injuries. India too are without the services of Shikhar Dhawan, who injured his shoulder last week, but that may just prove to be more of a solution for the team as it frees up a batting slot for Virat to test players ahead of the big World Cup later this year.
As the two teams look to start the series on Friday afternoon, here’s a look at some stats and records from previous T20Is between India and New Zealand.
- India has played five and won only one T20I against New Zealand in New Zealand, at Eden Park in Auckland – by 7 wickets on 8 February 2019.
- The series opener on Friday will be only the second time the two teams meet at the Eden Park in Auckland for a T20I.
- Krunal Pandya’s 3/28 against New Zealand at Eden Park on 8 February 2019 is also the best figures by an Indian bowler in T20Is in New Zealand.
- For New Zealand, Colin de Grandhomme had scored 50 off 28 balls in the above match. It was his first fifty in this format.
- Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma had put up a 79-run stand at Eden Park on 8 February 2019 – the only fifty-plus opening stand for India in New Zealand in T20Is. The partnership is also India's highest for any wicket in New Zealand in T20Is.
- Rohit Sharma is the only Indian cricketer to score a half century against NZ in New Zealand, having posted 50 off 29 balls at Auckland in Feb 2019.
- Martin Guptill's career-best 105 off 54 balls against Australia on 16 February 2018 remains the only century recorded in T20Is at Eden Park, Auckland.
- Martin Guptill's tally of 35 sixes in twelve innings at Eden Park, Auckland is a record by any batsman at any venue.
- Martin Guptill hit nine sixes during his 105 against Australia on 16 February 2018 – the most in an innings by any batsman at Eden Park, Auckland.
- Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson were involved in a partnership of 137 for the third wicket against Zimbabwe on 11 February 2012 – the highest partnership for any wicket at Eden Park, Auckland.
- New Zealand's Tim Southee, during his career-best bowling performance of 5 for 18 at Auckland on 16 December 2010, had picked a hat-trick, dismissing Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez and Umar Akmal, to remain the only bowler to accomplish the feat in T20Is in New Zealand.
