Virat Returns, India Have Big Selection Decisions to Make for Mumbai Test vs NZ

New Zealand's preparations for the second Test were disrupted by the weather and the team had been unable to hold a practice session going into the match. "I guess you can't do much about it. We're fortunate to have the last week. The players who weren't playing got some time to train last week. We had our practice sessions. We as the fast bowlers are kind of happy that we're getting additional rest, you know. You just back your previous experiences. To be able to front up tomorrow will be the same for both sides. It's been the same for both sides and It's something both sides will have to adapt to," said Southee.

Just like India, New Zealand too have a good record at the Wankhede stadium. Last time they played a Test here in November 1988 and won it.

Talking about the wicket, Kohli said it looks like a typical Wankhede pitch with a nice bounce. "We expect to have some nice bounce, there is value for all kinds of bowlers at the Wankhede and when you bat, you can get runs as well. It is a great wicket for good cricket and all skill sets are in the play all the time, which is a great position to be in because then you know you can utilise your resources very well. This is a pitch that demands a lot of discipline, but at the same time, the rewards of the discipline are also much higher in the percentage as compared to some of the other venues, where spin might be dominant and fast bowlers don't come into play. But at the Wankhede, that has never been the case. All the fast bowlers, especially in red-ball cricket, really enjoy playing on this patch and even the batsmen love batting here," he said.