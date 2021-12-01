Focus on Pitch, Team Combination And Weather Ahead of Second India-NZ Test

Considering the pitch and weather conditions, Dravid and Kohli will also have to take a call on whether to go ahead with a three-spinner and two-pacer combination or bring in another pacer for a spinner to exploit the rain and overcast conditions that are predicted to continue well into the Test match.

With skipper Virat Kohli returning to the side after missing the T20Is and the first Test, India will have to reorganise their middle order to make way for him. Shreyas Iyer, who made his debut at Green Park, has done exceptionally well given the conditions and it is logical that he be there in the middle considering his performance and form. That means Dravid and Kohli will have to take a call on the presence of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, both of whom are going through a lean patch recently and could not make a big score in the Kanpur Test.

The question that would be troubling the team think-tank is who should be dropped if they want to continue with both Rahane and Pujara.