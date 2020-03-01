India vs NZ, 2nd Test: India All Out on 124, NZ Need 132 to Win
The third and final day of the second Test between India and New Zealand is underway with the home team chasing India’s 132-run target to win the match and the series.
Kiwi openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell have started the chase on a solid note, getting the team to 31/0 after the first 10 overs.
Bumrah bowled a beautiful and very tight 9th over where both openers look in all sorts of trouble but a wicket eluded him. Even after one delivery nicked the inside edge of Blundell’s bat, only to be dropped by Rishabh Pant behind the wicket.
Mohammad Shami did not take the field with the team at the start of the innings as he looked to be struggling with his shoulder, but has now joined the rest of the bowlers in their efforts of a fightback.
Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant started on the overnight score of 90/6 and within the first four overs, both players were back in the hut.
Vihari, who was India’s top-scorer in the first innings, couldn't produce a similar show today after edging one to keeper Watling on 9. Tim Southee the bowler.
Rishabh Pant too wasted his opportunity, falling to Trent Boult in the very next over - caught-behind on 4 off 14.
India reduced to 97/8 in 39.3 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja scored some quick runs but ran out of partners at the other end with Shami falling on 5 and Bumrah getting run out on 4.
34 runs added to the overnight score this morning and New Zealand need 132 to win. Lead pacer Trent Boult finished with impressive figures of 4/28 and his new ball partner Tim Southee was equally good, taking three wickets for 36 runs.
India had scored 242 in their first innings and New Zealand were all out for 235 to give the visitors a slender seven-run lead.
