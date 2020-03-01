India vs NZ, 2nd Test: India All Out on 124, NZ Need 132 to Win

The third and final day of the second Test between India and New Zealand is underway with the home team chasing India’s 132-run target to win the match and the series.

Kiwi openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell have started the chase on a solid note, getting the team to 31/0 after the first 10 overs.

Bumrah bowled a beautiful and very tight 9th over where both openers look in all sorts of trouble but a wicket eluded him. Even after one delivery nicked the inside edge of Blundell’s bat, only to be dropped by Rishabh Pant behind the wicket.

Mohammad Shami did not take the field with the team at the start of the innings as he looked to be struggling with his shoulder, but has now joined the rest of the bowlers in their efforts of a fightback.