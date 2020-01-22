Stats: NZ Lead India in Past T20 Series, Krunal Has Best Figures
With a 3-1 win-loss record over India, Kane Williamson’s New Zealand start as favourites in the T20I series that gets underway on Friday at Eden Park, Auckland.
India will be without the services of Shikhar Dhawan who injured his shoulder during the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia while the home team too have their key bowlers Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson sidelined due to injuries.
The match on Friday will be Virat Kohli’s debut in T20Is in New Zealand and, more importantly, it is also the first time the two teams face off after the Kiwis knocked India out of the 2019 ICC World Cup and there will be a few scores to settle.
Here’s a look at some of the stats and records involving the two teams and their players:
India enjoy a success percentage of 64.40 in T20Is, winning 80 and losing 44 out of 129 contested. NR 4 & Tied 1.
New Zealand's winning % is just 52.03, winning 61 and losing 56 out of 126 contested. Six matches were tied and three could not produce results.
Of the four bilateral series played between the two teams in T20Is, New Zealand have won three and lost one.
The last series between the two teams contested in New Zealand resulted in 2-1 triumph for New Zealand in February 2019.
New Zealand had won five T20Is in succession against India between 16 September 2007 and 15 March 2016 before losing the Delhi T20I on 1 November 2017.
The 2019 series was the first instance of India losing a three-match bilateral series. Of the previous ten, they had won nine and drawn one.
New Zealand's one-run triumph against India at Chepauk, Chennai on 11 September 2012 remains their narrowest victory margin in T20Is - their second by such a margin - the first being against Pakistan at Bridgetown on 8 May 2010.
Not even a single hundred has been scored by an Indian batsman against New Zealand in T20Is.
Two Indian batsmen jointly share the record for the highest individual innings against New Zealand in this format - Rohit Sharma 80 & Shikhar Dhawan 80 - in the same match at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi on 1 November 2017.
Suresh Raina's unbeaten 61 off 43 balls at Christchurch on 25 February 2009 remains India's highest individual score vs New Zealand in New Zealand in T20Is.
Krunal Pandya's figures of 3 for 28 at Auckland on 8 February 2019 are the best by an Indian bowler against New Zealand in T20Is.
Krunal Pandya remains the only Indian bowler to produce a three-wicket haul vs New Zealand in T20Is in New Zealand.
Shikhar Dhawan (80) and Rohit Sharma (80) were involved in a stand of 158 for the first wicket at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi on 1 November 2017 - India's highest partnership for any wicket against New Zealand in T20Is. For the first time for India and the third time overall at that time, both the openers posted 75-plus in a T20I.
Dhawan and Rohit had faced 98 balls for the above partnership - the longest stand for any wicket for India as well as the longest for any wicket by any pair against New Zealand in T20Is.
India were bowled out for 79 at Nagpur on March 15, 2016 - the lowest total in T20Is involving India and New Zealand.
New Zealand's 126 for seven at Nagpur on March 15, 2016 remains their lowest total against India in T20Is.
Colin Munro remains the only batsman to post a hundred in T20Is involving India and New Zealand - 109 not out at Rajkot on 4 November 2017.
Tim Seifert's 84 off 43 balls (career-best) at Wellington on 6 February 2019 remains the highest individual score in T20Is involving India and New Zealand in New Zealand.
Tim's aggregate of 139 (ave 46.33) in the 2018-19 series in New Zealand is a record in a bilateral series involving India and New Zealand.
Ish Sodhi's wickets' tally of 11 (ave 16.18) in seven matches is a record in India-New Zealand T20Is.
Rohit Sharma (198 runs at an average of 24.75 in nine innings) and Virat Kohli (197 at 49.25 in five innings) are all set to overtake Mahendra Singh Dhoni's tally of 223 at an average of 37.16 in eleven innings.
Martin Guptill (2,436 at an average of 33.36 in 83 matches) needs 64 runs to become the first New Zealand batsman to complete 2,500 runs in T20Is.
Of the four players with 100 or more sixes in T20Is, three will be appearing in the forthcoming series - Rohit Sharma (120), Martin Guptill (113) and Colin Munro (100). Chris Gayle (105) is the only other batsman to complete 100 sixes.
Rohit Sharma is the only batsman to hit four centuries in T20Is - all four against different opponents - one each against South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and England.
Virat Kohli is going to play his first T20I in New Zealand.
Rohit Sharma, with 96 runs at an average of 24.00, in four matches is the top run-scorer for India in T20Is in New Zealand.
Rishabh Pant's average of 36.00 while scoring 72 runs in three innings is the highest among the Indians touring in New Zealand.
Ravindra Jadeja had scored 19 at Wellington on 27 February 2009 in the only innings played by him in New Zealand in T20Is.
Apart from the three batsmen - Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja - three bowlers touring New Zealand figured previously in New Zealand in T20Is - Kuldeep Yadav (2 wickets in one match), Yuzvendra Chahal (one wicket in two matches) Ravindra Jadeja (no wicket in one match).
