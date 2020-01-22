Stats: NZ Lead India in Past T20 Series, Krunal Has Best Figures

With a 3-1 win-loss record over India, Kane Williamson’s New Zealand start as favourites in the T20I series that gets underway on Friday at Eden Park, Auckland.

India will be without the services of Shikhar Dhawan who injured his shoulder during the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia while the home team too have their key bowlers Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson sidelined due to injuries.