Kanpur Test: After Iyer's Ton, Southee & Openers Help NZ Snatch Back Momentum

After skittling out India for a total below 350, New Zealand had to show some fight with the bat, duly fulfilled by Latham and Young. It was a steady yet nervy start for the duo, surviving the opening spells from Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma though there were a few close brushes. Latham survived an lbw appeal off Sharma in the third over but DRS showed an inside edge on to the pads.

Young started to get a move on by striking two boundaries off Yadav in two overs. He also swept Ravichandran Ashwin comfortably over square leg. Six overs later, he was unafraid in using his feet while driving down the ground off Ashwin. Young managed to loft a drive over mid-off before going to tea with a copybook drive through covers off Axar Patel.

Post-tea, Young started to grow into the aggressor while Latham was happy holding fort from the other end. Young reached his half-century with a thick outer edge rolling past gully off Umesh Yadav in 28th over. He continued to take runs off Yadav, smashing consecutive boundaries through square of the wicket on off-side while using his feet impressively against the spinners.