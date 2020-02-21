Basin Reserve: What Happened the 4 Other Times India Batted First

Indian team captain Virat Kohli out on 2, Cheteshwar Pujara out on 11 off 42 and Ajinkya Rahane's 38-run defiance that’s lasted 122 balls.

Five wickets were lost in the first two sessions as India posted 122/5 vs New Zealand by Tea in the series opener. It began to rain during the break, and the third session on the opening day of the two-match series was washed out.

Safe to say, not much went Virat Kohli’s way since he walked out for the toss at 4 am IST and called it wrong.