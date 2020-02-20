Stats: Prasanna, Ishant Lead Indian Bowlers Charts in Tests in NZ
India started their New Zealand tour by whitewashing the Black Caps in the five-match T20I series but the hosts made a remarkable comeback in the ODIs, winning the three-match series 3-0.
And now, it is time for the Test matches.
As the focus shifts to the longest format, one must remember that India and New Zealand have had contrasting fortunes in the format in recent times. While India will look to continue their unbeaten run in the World Test Championship when they take on the Kiwis in the first Test of the two-match series beginning Friday at the Basin Reserve, the Kiwis were thrashed by Australia in December-January.
Ever since the Sydney Test in January 2019, India have been unbeaten winning all their seven matches in the ongoing World Test Championship. They have defeated West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh and are currently placed at the top of the table with 360 points.
Here’s a look at some more stats and records from the two teams and all the players involved:
- Nine Test series have been played between India and New Zealand in New Zealand of which 2 have been won by India- 3-1 in 1967-68 and 1-0 in 2008-09. Of the 23 Test matches between the two in NZ, India have won five, lost eight and drawn ten.
- The 1967-68 Test series, resulting in a 3-1 win was the first ever registered by India away from home.
- Five Test series have been won by New Zealand against India in New Zealand - 1-0 in 1980-81; 1-0 in 1989-90; 1-0 in 1998-99; 2-0 in 2002-03 and 1-0 in 2013-14.
- The top four Indian batsmen in terms of averages in New Zealand in Tests have been Gautam Gambhir (89.00), Mohammd Azharuddin (74.42), Virat Kohli (71.33) and Rahul Dravid (63.83).
- Four Indian batsmen have posted two hundreds each in New Zealand - Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir.
- Erapalli Prasanna has been the most successful Indian bowler in Tests in New Zealand - his tally being 35 at an average of 19.25 in seven Tests. His career-best figures of 8 for 76 were recorded in the Auckland Test in January 1976 - the best by an Indian bowler in a Test innings.
- Ishant Sharma took 9 wickets for 162 runs in the 2013-14 Auckland Test - the best by an Indian pacer in a Test match in New Zealand.
- The match aggregate of 1505 runs for the loss of 25 wickets in the Auckland Test in 1989-90 (N.Zealand: 391 & 483-5 wkts.decl. & India: 482 & 149/0) is a record for highest aggregate between the two teams
- The match aggregate of 507 for 36 wickets in the 2002-03 Hamilton Test (India: 99 & 154, N.Zealand: 94 & 160-6) remains the lowest aggregate between the two teams.
