Stats: Prasanna, Ishant Lead Indian Bowlers Charts in Tests in NZ

India started their New Zealand tour by whitewashing the Black Caps in the five-match T20I series but the hosts made a remarkable comeback in the ODIs, winning the three-match series 3-0.

And now, it is time for the Test matches.

As the focus shifts to the longest format, one must remember that India and New Zealand have had contrasting fortunes in the format in recent times. While India will look to continue their unbeaten run in the World Test Championship when they take on the Kiwis in the first Test of the two-match series beginning Friday at the Basin Reserve, the Kiwis were thrashed by Australia in December-January.

Ever since the Sydney Test in January 2019, India have been unbeaten winning all their seven matches in the ongoing World Test Championship. They have defeated West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh and are currently placed at the top of the table with 360 points.

Here’s a look at some more stats and records from the two teams and all the players involved: