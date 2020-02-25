Cautious Batting Approach Won’t Help Us: Kohli to Pujara & Co
Indian captain Virat Kohli has exhorted his batsmen to shun ultra-defensive approach heading into the must-win second Test against New Zealand, saying it "never pays off" on overseas tours.
India were thrashed by 10 wickets in the opening Test at the Basin Reverse, failing to go past 200 in both their innings on seam-friendly conditions.
In the second innings, the technically sound Cheteshwar Pujara consumed 81 balls for his 11 runs and Hanuma Vihari made 15 off 79, as the batting unit failed to generate any momentum.
Pujara, at one point, went 28 balls without a run, forcing Mayank Agarwal into playing loose shots and perish.
Not running the singles and waiting for a good ball that has "your wicket" written all over it is unacceptable to the India skipper.
"(If) you have that acceptance that it's ok if you are out to a good ball, at least I don't think that way," said Kohli, making his stand clear on what he thought about the approach of some players.
The skipper, who is known to take the attack back to the opposition camp, wants some of his batsmen to follow his leads.
"If I see a situation, if it is a green wicket, then I try to play counter-attacking cricket so that I can take the team forward,” said Kohli.
"If you don't succeed, then you have to accept that your thinking was correct, you tried but if it didn't come off, fair enough. There is no harm in accepting that,” added the skipper.
He again stressed on the mental aspect of Test cricket where clarity of mind, at times, becomes more important than the technical nuances of batting.
"We can sometimes get into too many technical discussions. But if your mind is clear, then any condition looks easy. Then it doesn't seem as if a lot is happening with the ball or that the bowling attack is tough. We will follow the same positive frame of mind we have been in,” said Kohli
"We were not able to execute in this game but when we do so, we know what we can achieve," the confident skipper said ahead of the Christchurch challenge,” concluded Kohli.
