India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch 5th T20 Online
India with a superb performance in the last four matches have grabbed their first T20 international series win in New Zealand. New Zealand, on the other hand, are struggling without a single win in the five-match series against India.
After a thriling 3rd T20, which India won in the Super Over, the fate of the 4th T20, was also decided in the Super Over with the hosts once again faltering to open their account in the series.
India will be looking forward to a rare 5-0 whitewash with a win in the last T20, said Manish Pandey in a press conference after the 3rd T20 held in Wellington. New Zealand on the other side, will be playing for pride in the T20 series against India.
To watch India vs New Zealand 5th T20 LIVE streaming online and on TV, check the details given below.
- When Will India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Begin?
India vs New Zealand 5th T20 will start from 12:30 PM IST on Sunday, 2 February.
- Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 5th T20 LIVE on TV?
India vs New Zealand 5th T20 will be telecasted LIVE on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports.
- How To Watch India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Online?
India vs New Zealand 5th T20 will be telecasted LIVE on Hotstar.
- Where To Follow India vs New Zealand 5th T20 LIVE Updates?
You can follow LIVE updates and score for India vs New Zealand 5th T20 on The Quint’s official website.
- Where will India vs New Zealand 5th T20 be played?
India vs New Zealand 5th T20 will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
India vs New Zealand T20 Series Squads
India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Daryl Mitchell, Blair Tickner
