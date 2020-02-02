India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch 5th T20 Online

India with a superb performance in the last four matches have grabbed their first T20 international series win in New Zealand. New Zealand, on the other hand, are struggling without a single win in the five-match series against India.

After a thriling 3rd T20, which India won in the Super Over, the fate of the 4th T20, was also decided in the Super Over with the hosts once again faltering to open their account in the series.

India will be looking forward to a rare 5-0 whitewash with a win in the last T20, said Manish Pandey in a press conference after the 3rd T20 held in Wellington. New Zealand on the other side, will be playing for pride in the T20 series against India.

To watch India vs New Zealand 5th T20 LIVE streaming online and on TV, check the details given below.