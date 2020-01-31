Stats: 1st Time a Bilateral T20I Series Witnesses Two Tied Games
For the second time in three days, India pulled off a dramatic Super Over win over a New Zealand team haunted by the recurring pain of tiebreaker losses.
Four wickets fell in an astonishing final over in regulation play as New Zealand, needing seven runs to win off six balls with seven wickets in hand, self-destructed and ended tied with India on 165 in their latest T20 international.
Colin Munro and Tim Seifert, whose half-centuries looked to have set New Zealand on course for a drought-breaking win, had to return to the crease for the eighth Super Over in the team's white-ball history. After the loss at Hamilton on Wednesday and now Friday's chilling repeat, New Zealand has now lost seven of those deciders.
Here’s a look at the some of records created in the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand in Wellington:
- India have won four consecutive matches against New Zealand for the first time in T20Is.
- Two tied games have been recorded for the first time in a bilateral series in T20Is.
- India have won seven matches in succession away from home in T20Is – all three against West Indies in the Caribbean in 2019 and all four against New Zealand in New Zealand.
- Having lost the previous two matches at Wellington, India have won the first T20I at Westpac Stadium.
- Virat Kohli enjoys success % of 65.71 - 22 wins, eleven losses, two tied and two no-result games out of 37 contested.
- Manish Pandey's third fifty in T20Is is his first against New Zealand. His first two were against South Africa and Sri Lanka.
- Pandey is enjoying an excellent average of 46.40 in T20Is - his tally being 696 in 31 innings.
- Pandey has provided the second occasion when a number six batsman has posted a fifty for India. MS Dhoni had scored 52 not out against South Africa at Centurion on 21 February 2018.
- Shardul Thakur's first Man of the Match award against New Zealand is his third in Twenty20 Internationals - his first two were against Sri Lanka - one each in 2018 & 2020.
- Lokesh Rahul has totalled 179 runs (ave 59.66) in four innings - a record in a bilateral series between the two teams.
- In terms of run-aggregate, the series now-in-progress, is Rahul's best in T20Is. His previous best tally was 164 in three innings at an average of 54.66 against West Indies in 2019-20.
- Rahul has completed 4,000 runs in 117 innings in T20 – the quickest Indian to this feat, outstripping the 138 innings taken by Virat Kohli. His present tally is 4031 at an average of 41.98.
- Ish Sodhi has taken his tally of wickets to 17 (ave 17.41) in eleven matches. The said tally is the highest by a New Zealand bowler against a side in T20Is. Tim Southee has claimed 17 wickets (ave.19.11) in eleven matches against Pakistan.
- Ish Sodhi (3/26) has recorded his best bowling figures in T20Is in New Zealand. His best figures remain 3 for 18 vs India at Nagpur on 15 March 2016.
- Colin Munro has established a record against India. His aggregate of 411 at an average of 41.10, including a century and three half-centuries, in eleven innings is the highest. Australia's Aaron Finch had scored 405 (ave 31.15) in 13 innings.
- Munro's eleven fifties in T20Is include five in a losing cause, four in wins and one each in tied and no-result games.
- For the second time in an innings in T20Is, three New Zealand batsmen or more got run out - the first instance being when four got run out against India at Johannesburg on 16 September 2007.
- Tim Seifert has recorded two half centuries in T20Is - both against India at Westpac Stadium, Wellington.
