Stats: 1st Time a Bilateral T20I Series Witnesses Two Tied Games

For the second time in three days, India pulled off a dramatic Super Over win over a New Zealand team haunted by the recurring pain of tiebreaker losses.

Four wickets fell in an astonishing final over in regulation play as New Zealand, needing seven runs to win off six balls with seven wickets in hand, self-destructed and ended tied with India on 165 in their latest T20 international.

Colin Munro and Tim Seifert, whose half-centuries looked to have set New Zealand on course for a drought-breaking win, had to return to the crease for the eighth Super Over in the team's white-ball history. After the loss at Hamilton on Wednesday and now Friday's chilling repeat, New Zealand has now lost seven of those deciders.