‘Super’ Act From Rohit Hands India Maiden T20I Series Win in NZ

Chasing 180, New Zealand started well with Guptill (31 off 21 balls) and Colin Munro (14) putting on 47 for the opening stand.

Guptill smacked two fours and three sixes, but was also the first to go, caught in the deep off Shardul Thakur (2/21) in the sixth over. It became a double blow as Ravindra Jadeja (1/23) had Munro stumped four balls later.

Mitchell Santner (9) was promoted up the order, but it was Williamson who provided momentum to the innings with a timing and placement master class.

The skipper reached fifty off 28 balls, and then anchored the innings even as wickets fell around him.

Santner went cheaply, and then Colin de Grandhomme (5) struck around to add 49 runs with Williamson. New Zealand crossed 150 in the 17th over and were on course for a surprising win.