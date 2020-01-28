Hamilton Tie: India Seek Maiden T20I Series Win in New Zealand

However, their current winning form in T20 cricket won't lead to any meaningful change in the ICC rankings. India are currently placed fifth in the T20I rankings, and need to win the remaining three matches – this series 5-0 – to move up to fourth from their current fifth spot.

New Zealand are currently placed sixth. Pakistan, Australia, England and South Africa, in that order, sit ahead in the rankings' table.

The greater concern at present is building towards the T20 World Cup to be hosted in Australia later this year. In that regard though, the team management is quietly confident that various pieces of the jigsaw puzzle are starting to fall into place, and at the right time.