India vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Mayank Castled on 1 in 3rd Over

New Zealand put India into bat first in the third ODI and in just the third over, Kyle Jamieson picked the first wicket of the match- sending back Mayank Agarwal on 1.

The Karnataka player, making his ODI debut in the series, was castled on the third ball he faced.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson is back for the game, returning from an injury and takes up Tom Blundell’s spot. They’re also playing Mitch Santner in place of Mark Chapman. At the toss, Virat Kohli said he wanted to bat first anyway as he too announced one change - Kedar Jadhav is out and Manish Pandey is in.