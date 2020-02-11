India vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Mayank Castled on 1 in 3rd Over
New Zealand put India into bat first in the third ODI and in just the third over, Kyle Jamieson picked the first wicket of the match- sending back Mayank Agarwal on 1.
The Karnataka player, making his ODI debut in the series, was castled on the third ball he faced.
Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson is back for the game, returning from an injury and takes up Tom Blundell’s spot. They’re also playing Mitch Santner in place of Mark Chapman. At the toss, Virat Kohli said he wanted to bat first anyway as he too announced one change - Kedar Jadhav is out and Manish Pandey is in.
Having already lost the three-match series 2-0, Team India are now looking at a consolation win in the final fixture being played at the Bay Oval.
While India were comprehensively beaten in the first ODI even after posting 347 in Hamilton, they came out with an improved performance with the ball, only to be undone because of the top-order failure in the second ODI in Auckland.
Playing XIs
India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett
