Virat & Co Aim to Solve NZ’s Short Ball Formula in Christchurch

Their pride bruised and technique exposed in adverse conditions, India's famed batting line-up will face its hour of reckoning against a New Zealand pace attack, threatening to be relentless with its short ball tactic in the second Test in Christchurch starting Saturday.

The ignominy of a three-day defeat in a World Test Championship encounter has certainly jolted a batting line-up that prides itself in performing in tough conditions.

And none other than coach Ravi Shastri is first to agree.