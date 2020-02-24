Stats: 100th Test Win For Kiwis, 1st Loss for India in Test C’ship

Riding on the brilliant performance of their pacers, New Zealand on Monday comfortably defeated India by 10 wickets in the first Test played at the Basin Reserve.

Southee returned with match figures of 9/110 while Boult picked up five wickets in the game giving away 96 runs in the two innings as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

In the second innings, the Indian batters were once again completely blown away By Trent Boult (4/39) and Tim Southee (5/61). Resuming the day at 144/4 and trailing by 39 runs, the visitors lost their last six wickets for mere 47 runs in 17 overs to be bundled out for 191.