Stats: 100th Test Win For Kiwis, 1st Loss for India in Test C’ship
Riding on the brilliant performance of their pacers, New Zealand on Monday comfortably defeated India by 10 wickets in the first Test played at the Basin Reserve.
Southee returned with match figures of 9/110 while Boult picked up five wickets in the game giving away 96 runs in the two innings as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
In the second innings, the Indian batters were once again completely blown away By Trent Boult (4/39) and Tim Southee (5/61). Resuming the day at 144/4 and trailing by 39 runs, the visitors lost their last six wickets for mere 47 runs in 17 overs to be bundled out for 191.
Here’s a look at some of the important records and numbers from the first Test between India and New Zealand at Wellington:
- New Zealand have recorded their fifth win by ten wickets in Tests.
- New Zealand have registered their 100th win in Tests - the seventh team to win 100 or more Tests. Australia (393) and England (371 have most wins to their credit in Tests.
- New Zealand's winning % is 22.67 - 100 wins, 175 losses and 166 drawn games out of 441.
- New Zealand have won five, lost one and drawn two out of eight Tests played against India at Basin Reserve, Wellington - winning % 62.50.
- Kane Williamson's captaincy record is superb in Tests, enjoying winning % of 54.83 - 17 wins, eight losses and six drawn games out of 31 Tests.
- New Zealand's ten-wicket win is their 20th in 64 Tests at Basin Reserve in Wellington (lost 20 and drawn 24) - the most by them at any venue.
- India have lost their second Test while batting first under Virat Kohli's leadership - the first was against England - by an innings and 159 runs at Lord's in 2018.
- India's seven-match winning streak ended with this defeat. This was India's first defeat since losing to Australia at Perth.
- Mayank Agarwal has tasted his first defeat in Tests. He was the only batsman to post a fifty for India in the just concluded Test.
- Tim Southee's second five-wicket haul is his tenth in Tests.
- Southee's match figures of 9 for 110 are his second best in Tests next only to the 10 for 108 vs England at Lord's in May 2013. His figures are the best in New Zealand's win.
- Southee's previous best figures against India were 8 for 132 at Bengaluru in 2012.
- Tim Southee's first Man of the Match award against India is his fifth in Tests.
- Trent Boult (4/39) has recorded his best bowling figures against India in Tests, surpassing the 3 for 38 at Auckland in February 2014.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )