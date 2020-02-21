India vs NZ 1st Test: Mayank Falls on 34 Off 84, India 4 Down

After the ODI series, Prithvi and Mayank Agarwal opened in the Test as well but Shaw scored a couple of boundaries before getting undone by a peach of a delivery by Tim Southee who disturbed the woodwork in the fifth over. Prithvi out on 16.

Cheteshwar Pujara then dug in steadied the innings with Mayank, the pair reaching 35/1 in 15 overs before the senior pro too was walking back. Kyle Jamieson continued his great form from the one-day series, making Pujara his debut Test wicket. A good length delivery bowled by the tall, right-arm pacer jagged of a length and Pujara could only manage a fine edge and was caught by keeper BJ Watling after contributing 11.

2 overs later, Jamieson picked up a second key wicket, of the Indian skipper Virat Kohli as he nicked one to Ross Taylor at first slip. Out on 2 off 7 with India reduced to 40/3.

Virat’s exit sent Ajinkya Rahane in and the vice-captain built a solid partnership with Mayank, adding 39 runs for the 4th wicket before Lunch. After the break though, Trent Boult, returning from an injury, picked his first wicket of the day as he packed off Mayank on 34.