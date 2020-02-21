India vs NZ 1st Test: Mayank Falls on 34 Off 84, India 4 Down
Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal’s fourth wicket fightback has ended on 48 runs with the opener falling to comeback man Trent Boult on 34.
Mayank is India’s fourth wicket on Day 1 of the Wellington Test with Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli all getting out before Lunch. In fact, going into the first break of the day, India were 79/3.
After the ODI series, Prithvi and Mayank Agarwal opened in the Test as well but Shaw scored a couple of boundaries before getting undone by a peach of a delivery by Tim Southee who disturbed the woodwork in the fifth over. Prithvi out on 16.
Cheteshwar Pujara then dug in steadied the innings with Mayank, the pair reaching 35/1 in 15 overs before the senior pro too was walking back. Kyle Jamieson continued his great form from the one-day series, making Pujara his debut Test wicket. A good length delivery bowled by the tall, right-arm pacer jagged of a length and Pujara could only manage a fine edge and was caught by keeper BJ Watling after contributing 11.
2 overs later, Jamieson picked up a second key wicket, of the Indian skipper Virat Kohli as he nicked one to Ross Taylor at first slip. Out on 2 off 7 with India reduced to 40/3.
Virat’s exit sent Ajinkya Rahane in and the vice-captain built a solid partnership with Mayank, adding 39 runs for the 4th wicket before Lunch. After the break though, Trent Boult, returning from an injury, picked his first wicket of the day as he packed off Mayank on 34.
Toss and Teams
Earlier in the day, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first at the Basin Reserve.
For India, the players who are missing out in the playing XI are Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav.
The Black Caps, on the other hand, have handed a debut to tall fast-bowler Kylie Jamieson in what is Ross Taylor's 100th Test.
Playing XIs
India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Kylie Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel.
