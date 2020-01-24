Records & Stats From India vs New Zealand 1st T20I in Auckland
Shreyas Iyer emerged as a new star of Indian cricket on Friday when his calm, unbeaten half-century clinched a six-wicket win for his team over New Zealand in a high-scoring T20 international in Auckland
KL Rahul (56) and Virat Kohli (45) shared a 99-run partnership for the second wicket, setting the foundation for India's chase to New Zealand's formidable 203/5.
Iyer closed out the win by hitting 58 from 29 balls in an unbroken 62-run partnership with Manish Pandey (14).
New Zealand set India's star-studded batting line-up a testing chase after losing the toss.
Colin Munro (59), Kane Williamson (51) and Ross Taylor (54 not out) made half-centuries as New Zealand scored at a consistently high rate throughout its innings to surpass 200.
Here’s a look at some of the key numbers and stats from India’s series opener in Auckland:
- India have won both their T20Is against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland - by 7 wickets on February 8, 2019 and by six wickets on January 24, 2020.
- India's total of 204 for four against New Zealand is their highest successful chase in overseas T20Is - their third highest overall.
- India became the first team to chase 200-plus successfully four times in T20Is.
- For the first time, five batsmen have posted fifties in a T20I.
- Shreyas Iyer (58 not out) has posted his second fifty in T20Is - his first in overseas matches. His first fifty was 62 vs Bangladesh at Nagpur on November 10, 2019.
- Iyer's innings is the highest by an Indian batsman in a winning cause in T20Is in New Zealand.
- Shreyas has received his first Man of the Match award in T20Is.
- Lokesh Rahul's tenth fifty (his first against New Zealand) in T20Is is his ninth in a winning cause in T20Is.
- Virat Kohli and Lokesh Rahul have shared a second-wicket stand of 99 - an Indian record for any wicket in New Zealand in T20Is.
- Virat Kohli, with 242 runs at an average of 48.40 in six innings, is the top run-scorer for India against New Zealand in T20Is.
- New Zealand's total of 203 for five is their third total of 200-plus against India. They had scored 219 for six at Wellington on February 6, 2019 and 212 for four at Hamilton on February 10, 2019.
- New Zealand's above score is their second highest total at Eden Park, Auckland in T20Is behind the 243 for six against Australia on February 16, 2018.
- New Zealand's 68 without losing any wicket is their highest in the powerplay against India in T20Is.
- Colin Munro (59) has posted his third fifty-plus innings (a hundred and two fifties) against India in T20Is. He has emulated New Zealand's record, held by Brendon McCullum.
- Colin Munro has established a record for the highest run-aggregate by a New Zealand batsman against India in T20Is, eclipsing the 261 (ave 130.50), including three fifties, in four innings, by Brendon McCullum.
- Kane Williamson's first half-century against India is his tenth in T20Is. Seven fifties have been recorded by him in 26 innings in New Zealand.
- Williamson now shares a record for most fifty-plus innings as captain with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli.
- Ross Taylor (54 not out) has registered his first fifty against India - his sixth in T20Is. His unbeaten 54 is his third fifty in a losing cause in T20Is.
- Ish Sodhi, with 13 wickets at 16.46 runs apiece in eight matches, has extended his T20I record for New Zealand against India.
