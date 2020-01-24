Records & Stats From India vs New Zealand 1st T20I in Auckland

Shreyas Iyer emerged as a new star of Indian cricket on Friday when his calm, unbeaten half-century clinched a six-wicket win for his team over New Zealand in a high-scoring T20 international in Auckland

KL Rahul (56) and Virat Kohli (45) shared a 99-run partnership for the second wicket, setting the foundation for India's chase to New Zealand's formidable 203/5.

Iyer closed out the win by hitting 58 from 29 balls in an unbroken 62-run partnership with Manish Pandey (14).

New Zealand set India's star-studded batting line-up a testing chase after losing the toss.

Colin Munro (59), Kane Williamson (51) and Ross Taylor (54 not out) made half-centuries as New Zealand scored at a consistently high rate throughout its innings to surpass 200.

Here’s a look at some of the key numbers and stats from India’s series opener in Auckland: