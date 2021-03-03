White Ball Game Affects Batter’s Defence on Spinning Tracks: Kohli

"I think defence, which is key in this format, is being compromised. People think that we should score 300-350 quickly. That four-five session long grind, I don't think that is in focus nowadays. People are not focussing on defence that much maybe because they have to switch from other formats, it affects the skill. Skill is definitely required to play on tracks that turn. You don't have to necessarily sweep. You can find your way. You need to have confidence in defence so that the ball doesn't go to short leg or silly point. It is a part of the game that has been ignored," he further said.

Kohli disagreed with his deputy Ajinkya Rahane and some English players like Zak Crawley on their views over the pink ball. Rahane and Crawley had said that it will be easier to face the red ball than the pink ball. Kohli said there is not much difference between red ball and pink ball and it was only the poor quality in batting.