Kohli vs Anderson, Ashwin vs Root Among 6 Key Battles in 1st Test

Virat Kohli vs James Anderson

The Indian captain, who is coming off a rare break, will be raring to go and would not want to give an old rival an inch on what is likely to be Anderson’s last tour to India. Both are extremely battle hardy and have had a fair few contests since 2012, the last time India lost a Test series at home.

Anderson has 26 wickets from 10 Tests in India whereas Kohli boasts of 843 runs at an average in excess of 70 against England in India.

If an in-form Anderson, who didn’t have the best tour in 2016, gets the ball to talk against the Indian batsmen and especially Kohli, it would be ideal for the visitors. Kohli, who went through a century-less 2020, however will be keen to get the big knocks behind him as soon as possible, which sets up a spicy affair.