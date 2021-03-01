KKR Star Varun Chakravarthy Doubtful for England T20s: Report

If the KKR spinner is unable to make the cut for the squad, this will be the second time since IPL 2020 that he has missed a potential debut due to fitness concerns. Last November, he was picked for the T20I series against Australia on the back of impressive performances for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but instead had to be checked into the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

Chakravarthy said that he is still awaiting formal communication from the board. "I have not been informed of anything as yet," he was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The 29-year-old spinner is currently training with the Kolkata Knight Riders team in Mumbai after almost three months at the NCA, where he had to work on his inability to throw -- a problem that kept him out of the tour of Australia in November.

Cricbuzz reported that the rehab programme went well and while there has been significant improvement on strength and conditioning his running has become a problem.

Chakravarthy is not part of the Tamil Nadu side in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy by his state selectors.