Suryakumar Yadav is a Great Role Model for Youngsters: VVS Laxman

"He deserves it, I think he is a great role model for youngsters, especially in India; because they lose patience very quickly -- all positive run getters in first class cricket expect (themselves) to get into the Indian team -- but it is difficult," Laxman said on Star Sports.

"There is so much of quality, so much of talent and so much of competition, but what did Suryakumar do? He goes back to first class cricket, scores runs for Mumbai, whenever he gets an opportunity for Mumbai Indians he is a positive run getter, plays in tough situations and wins the match and that's what you expect from a player," he further said.