Self-Learning Takes Ishant to Great Heights After Snub at School

Helped by his height and pace, Ishant catapulted into Delhi under-19 team and then to Ranji Trophy squad. Former India wicket-keeper Vijay Dahiya was playing his second last first class game in which Ishant made his debut.

"He was quick. What impressed us on the eve of the match was that he was getting a lot of bounce. In the match too, he was getting bounce on (the dead) Ferozeshah Kotla pitch. Bounce was his strongest point," recalls Dahiya.

"Also the temperament. Bowling at the Kotla and not complaining even one bit or even asking how many he has to bowl," Dahiya said.

Dahiya made 152 in that game and Ishant took four wickets in first innings, bowling as many as 34 overs -- Ashish Nehra bowled 40 -- as Delhi avoided exposing their spinners to Tamil Nadu batsmen who were good players of spin.

That habit of bowling lot of overs has continued since.

"From 2008 till now, a lot of things have changed but one thing that has remained unchanged is his long, long spells. That has been his strength throughout his career," former India teammate Irfan Pathan, who was in the Indian squad for the 2007-08 tour of Australia where Ishant burst into limelight, told IANS.

"He has seen injuries, he has seen his wrist go down and then he worked on it and got back the original wrist position. (But) his strength has been bowling long spells, over and over again. That is why he survived for so many years. I wish him all the luck and hope he plays a lot more Tests," added Pathan.