Sam Curran to Miss 4th Test, Will Arrive With Limited-Overs Squad

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Thursday that Curran could not arrive earlier on schedule due to logistical problems.

"Sam Curran will rejoin the England squad via the charter flight carrying other members of the limited-overs line-up to India, on 26 February, it was announced today (Thursday). Originally it was planned the Surrey all-rounder would fly to Ahmedabad in time to be available for the fourth Test in the city, starting on 4 March," said a statement from the ECB.

"However, in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, making secure arrangements for such a journey proved too great a logistical challenge," it added.

Curran returned to England after the Test series in Sri Lanka as per England's rotation policy.

The left-armer plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and will play for the franchise after the conclusion of the series against England.