Rohit Sharma Scores First Test Century Since October 2019

The 33-year-old took 130 deliveries for his century, lacing it with 14 fours and two sixes.

Sharma got India off the mark with a boundary through extra cover even though fellow opening partner Shubman Gill had fallen in only the second over of the match.

He then dealt in boundaries reaching 41 off 36 balls at the first drinks break, hitting six fours and a six.

Sharma reached his fifty -- with two more fours -- just after the drinks break off 49 deliveries.

He went to lunch at 80 off 78 deliveries.