Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul to Open in 1st T20I Against England

"I don't think so (that both Dhawan and Rahul can be fitted in the playing XI). If Rohit plays it is quite simple. KL and Rohit have been consistently performing for us at the top and those two will start for us. In case of a situation where either Rohit takes rest or KL has a niggle, (then) Shikhi comes back as third opener. Rahul and Rohit will start," said Kohli while speaking to the media on Thursday, on the eve of the first T20 International.

Rohit had scored 65 and 60 not out in the last two T20 Internationals he played back in January-February 2020.